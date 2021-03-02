South Bronx thief takes laundromat to the cleaners

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Police are searching for a man who cleaned out a south Bronx laundromat last month.

The perp reportedly entered the facility at 859 Intervale Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 21.

Once inside, the man entered a back office and removed approximately $400 dollars before fleeing Eastbound on Intervale Avenue.

Police released this video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.