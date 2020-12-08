Early morning north Bronx shooting hospitalizes a 45-year-old man

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives are investigating a shooting involving a 45-year-old man following a dispute near the Dyre Avenue train station in Eastchester.

Cops said the victim got into an argument with the suspect at the corner of Dyre Avenue and Light Street at about 6:54 a.m. on Dec. 8. The words turned physical when the perpetrator pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the torso.

After firing the shot, the assailant — whom police described as a Black man — fled on foot southbound along Dyre Avenue.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.