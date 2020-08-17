Bronx & NYC SHOOTINGS: Five more wounded overnight, bringing weekend total to 51

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Five people were shot across New York City overnight, capping a bullet-riddled weekend in which 51 people were shot, six of them fatally, police officials said.

Friday brought 12 shootings with 20 victims, including one fatality in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The next day, Aug. 15, saw 20 shootings resulting in 23 injuries, including four deaths in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Bronx drive-by shooting probe

Meanwhile, the NYPD is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man sought for a recent drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

At 11:40 p.m. on June 15 in front of Bryant Avenue and Freeman Street, authorities said, an unidentified male fired several shots into a residential window at the location before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. There were no reported injuries.

Cops described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years of age.

Sunday resulted in seven shootings with eight victims, including a death just outside of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. Five more were shot in two incidents early Monday morning, but there were no fatalities.

This comes as Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District are set to make a major announcement this afternoon in crime-fighting efforts.

As for Monday morning’s gunfire, the first shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 in front of 2529 Atlantic Ave. in East New York.

According to police, a vehicle drove by a gathering at the location, and someone inside began opening fire. Four people were struck: a 23-year-old man took a bullet to the right leg, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 22-year-old man was wounded in the thigh.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.

In the second shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot in the groin during an attempted robbery at 700 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side at about 4:30 a.m. Officers from the 24th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene.

The victim is now in stable condition at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.