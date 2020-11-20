Crime

Pair of thieves slash and rob woman outside of a Bronx nail salon: NYPD

Courtesy of the NYPD/Google Maps

By Emily Davenport

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who attacked and robbed a woman in the Bronx last month.

Authorities say that at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, two unknown men approached a 36-year-old woman who was leaving Envy Nail Salon, located at 301 East Kingsbridge Road. The suspects slashed the victim with a box cutter and took her purse, which has $700 in cash inside it.

The suspects fled on foot northbound on East Kingsbridge Road towards Briggs Avenue. The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo of the first suspect, who is described as a light-skinned adult man between the ages of 20-30 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 20-30 years old, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, brown boots and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

