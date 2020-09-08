Guy makes off with $4,500 in tools from Jerome Avenue construction site

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a criminal whose built up notoriety after stealing thousands worth of tools from a west Bronx construction site on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The man, who is believed to have robbed a construction lot at 2467 Jerome Ave. at about 12:35 a.m., stole $4,500 worth of tools and equipment, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance footage even shows the man walking a generator on a west Bronx street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

