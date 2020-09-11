Shootings

17-year-old Belmont boy fatally shot in head Thursday

AvatarBy Posted on
File photo by Todd Maisel

More gun violence has tragically taken the life of another young Bronxite, this time a 17-year-old boy from Belmont.

Kather Werts, who lived at 2378 Hoffman St. was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of 1705 Hoe Ave. at about 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Werts was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not announced an arrest or a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>