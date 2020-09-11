17-year-old Belmont boy fatally shot in head Thursday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More gun violence has tragically taken the life of another young Bronxite, this time a 17-year-old boy from Belmont.

Kather Werts, who lived at 2378 Hoffman St. was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of 1705 Hoe Ave. at about 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Werts was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not announced an arrest or a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.