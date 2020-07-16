Man wanted for firing bullet through Morrisania apartment window

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a gunman who fired a round through the window of a Morrisania apartment building at the end of last month.

That was one of many rounds the suspect had fired on the corner of East 168th Street and Franklin Avenue at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday, June 19, according to police.

Although no injuries were reported, the man is still wanted by authorities for reckless endangerment of discharging a firearm on the street.

The NYPD released these photos of the shooter, who had fled in a direction unknown to law enforcement.





View all View as gallery

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.