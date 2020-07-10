Woman slashes another woman for walking to slow on Hunts Point MTA bus: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a woman who slashed another woman for walking too slow on a southbound MTA BX6 bus at Hunts Point Avenue and Southern Boulevard at the end of June.

The 35-year-old victim was first pushed from behind by the attacker while boarding the bus at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, the NYPD reported.

Complaining that the victim was walking too slow, the two got into a scrap before the original aggressor pulled a box cutter and began slashing the 35-year-old woman.

That woman was brought to Lincoln Hospital, being treated in stable condition for cuts on her rear left shoulder and chest.

The NYPD released this footage of the suspect who was last seen fleeing northbound onto Southern Boulevard.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.