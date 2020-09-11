Shootings

PHOTOS: NYPD recruits public help to ID north Bronx fatal shooter

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police have recruited the public’s assistance to identify an alleged gunman who murdered a 40-year-old man in the north Bronx on Thursday morning

The victim, Caron Sessoms of 733 E. 228 St., was found with a gunshot wound to his neck while lying in the intersection of White Plains Road and 225th Street at about 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

These photos were released of the suspect, who police describe as a dark-skinned adult male, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage shorts, white socks and red and black sandals and carrying a small pink bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

