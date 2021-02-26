Cops searching for south Bronx playground stabber known as ‘Donovan’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man in the south Bronx who stabbed a victim on a playground Thursday night.

The alleged attacker, identified by the NYPD as only ‘Donovan,’ reportedly shanked an individual on a playground at the real of 968 Cauldwell Avenue at about 6:00 p.m. following a verbal dispute between the two.

That victim was stabbed by Donovan in the torso with a sharp object and is now listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, according to police sources.

Before Donovan fled the scene, this video was captured of the incident and released by the NYPD.

Police describe him as weighing approximately 175 pounds with a dark complexion and black close cut hair.

The so-called Donovan was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, black pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.