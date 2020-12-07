Man shot on Mott Haven street refusing to cooperate with NYPD: sources

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

A south Bronx gunshot victim is keeping the details on his flesh wound from police, NYPD sources revealed.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 7, a 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in front of a home on Brown Place between East 135th and 136th Streets in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and EMS units located the victim at a location on East 137th Street, where he apparently fled after being shot. Paramedics brought him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The Bronx victim is not cooperating with detectives, police sources said.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.