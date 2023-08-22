What’s Happening: Wave Hill Gardeners’ Party, Edgar Allan Poe and the return of Fall-O-Ween

The New York Botanical Garden becomes the region’s pumpkin headquarters during Fall-O-Ween, beginning on Sept. 16, 2023.

The New York Botanical Garden becomes the region’s pumpkin headquarters during Fall-O-Ween, beginning on Sept. 16, 2023.

Wave Hill

Family Art Project: Symbiotic Scenes

Sept. 2 and 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Discover nature’s fascinating symbiotic relationships at this family-oriented workshop. Participants are invited to create a diorama to highlight your favorite plant or animal partnerships. Then, families can enjoy a storytime program in Wave Hill’s Gund Theater. All ages are welcome, and this workshop is free with admittance to the grounds.

Public Gallery Tour

Sept. 2 and 7, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Explore the Glyndor Gallery at Wave Hill through solo and group exhibitions. Participants are invited to learn about the dynamic relationships between nature, culture and site. Visitors can expect an in-depth look at artworks currently on view by both emerging and established artists in the unique context of a public garden. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes. The tour is free with admittance to the grounds.

Annual Gardeners’ Party



Sept. 21, 5 p.m.

Wave Hill has long served as a beacon to garden enthusiasts with its intimate gardens and framed vistas of the Hudson River and Palisades. This year’s annual Gardeners’ Party fundraiser promises to bring the horticultural community together in this stunning setting to honor renowned garden writer and podcaster Margaret Roach. Roach has been a champion of Wave Hill for decades and has served as both a member of the garden’s Board of Directors and chair of its Friends of Horticulture Committee.

Concerts in Bronx parks

Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series

Aug. 27, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has launched the annual Bronx Summer Concert Series at new locations that feature the Bronx’s numerous parks, such as Soundview Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Ferry Point Park. For more information and to find out the specific location of each concert, visit this link.

Bronx County Historical Society

Exhibit: The Death of Edgar and Virginia Poe

By appointment and select weekends through September Join The Bronx County Historical Society and the Edgar Allan Poe House Museum in Baltimore for the Deaths of Edgar and Virginia Poe. The exhibit explores Poe’s infamous death and is on loan from Poe Baltimore. It will be displayed at the Edgar Allan Poe Cottage through September.

Bronx Museum of the Arts

Opening reception: Michael Richards: Are You down?

Sept. 8, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Join us to celebrate the opening of the exhibition Michael Richards: Are You Down? This event will include light refreshments and music provided by Uptown Vinyl Supreme. RSVP is not required to attend.

New York Public Library

Afrobeat & Caribbean Dance Fitness

Aug. 29; 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

The Bronx Library Center and Shape Up NYC – a free citywide fitness program – is hosting Afrobeat & Caribbean Dance Fitness classes at the Bronx Library Center in Kingsbridge Heights. Have fun while improving your cardiovascular health through easy-to-follow choreography. The class is open to all levels of fitness and is led by a Shape Up NYC fitness instructor.

New York Botanical Garden

Ebony G. Patterson exhibition “…things come to thrive…in the shedding…in the molting…”

Aug. to Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ebony G. Patterson brings her signature mixed media installations to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and NYBG’s landscape and galleries. Immerse yourself in the beauty of exotic flora and garden-inspired installations, such as a peacock sculpture and glitter-encrusted vultures. Patterson’s work invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world while also provoking questions around race, gender and colonialism. Find out more and get your tickets here.

NYBG Fall-O-Ween

Sept. 16 through Nov. 12

The New York Botanical Garden becomes the region’s pumpkin headquarters during NYBG Fall-O-Ween, offering a fun and engaging array of activities, programs, and photo opportunities for all ages. Experience hundreds of pumpkins and gourds on display; food and beverage talks, demonstrations, and tastings; and two family-friendly Spooky Garden Nights, offering Halloween-themed entertainment for adults and children alike. Once again, the Botanical Garden is the place to see giant pumpkins during the last two weeks of October, culminating in the exciting Giant Pumpkin Carving Weekend.

Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden Farmers Market to enjoy locally grown produce, baked goods and other speciality items. The NYBG’s farmers market is one of the top 10 farmers markets in NYC, and it is located near the Mosholu entrance. Find out more here.

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”: Holly Ringland in Conversation with Sarah Lambert

Thursday, Aug. 24

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” the international best-selling novel by Holly Ringland adapted into a Prime Video series, follows the story of a 9-year-old girl taken to live with her grandmother June (played by Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm, after tragically losing her parents in a mysterious fire. On the flower farm, Alice learns to find solace amongst the native wildflowersand plants that sweep Australia’s breath-taking natural landscape. Family secrets come to light as Alice’s journey unfolds and she is forced to weed her way through her family’s past.

Birds of a Feather

Through Aug. 31

Kids can explore the ideas from Ebony G. Patterson’s exhibition through creative activities at the Children’s Garden. Patterson’s multidisciplinary work uses unconventional materials to recreate the way we see gardens through collage, sculptures and site-specific instillations. Kids can create their own mini-tapestry using materials such as fabric, lace and plant prints that honor Patterson’s unique perspective on gardens. Learn about birds and their unique

adaptations that Patterson references in her work.

Bronx Femme Run Group

Monthly Group Runs, Run-Walks and Walk

Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Bronx Femme Run – a community-based, all-women fitness group – is hosting a monthly group run and walk on the first Friday of each month. Walks will average 2.5 miles, run-walks will average 3.2 miles and runs will average 3.5 miles. The group is free to join and beginner friendly. Children and leashed pets are welcome.

For more things to do in the Bronx, visit our Bronx Times Events page.