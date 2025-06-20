Column: The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza is June 26 – Don’t miss it

The Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza, one of the most exciting events in the Bronx, is taking place on Thursday, June 26, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Each year, the Bronx Borough President’s Office and the Bronx Tourism Council work in partnership to put on the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza, a fireworks show and a night of fun for all ages to enjoy. This annual event, held at Orchard Beach, is highly anticipated, and many Bronx-based families come each year – if you have never been to it, you are going to want to make it a new tradition.

The event will be held in section 5 near the handball courts, but this year, our loyal attendees may notice a change – the main stage is going to be facing the water. In past years, the audience gathered on the pavement. Now, all attendees can enjoy the event, the boardwalk and the beach at the same time.

While the fireworks show itself does not begin until 9:15 p.m., we highly encourage guests to join us at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy the sunset and the live musical performance by Uptown Melody. You could even bring dinner to the beach for the whole family to enjoy – this event is a great opportunity for a date night or a special treat for the kids!

Entry to the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza is completely free – you only have to pay for parking ($10 for cars and $15 for commercial vehicles). You can also access Orchard Beach via the 6 train, then transfer to a City Island-bound Bx29 bus or a Bx12 bus directly to Orchard Beach.

A special thank you to our sponsors, who support us in so many of our events, including the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, Business Initiative Corporation of New York, District 34 Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assembly Member Michael Benedetto, Con Edison, Chick-fil-A, Chase Bank and Cricket Wireless.

For more updates about the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza and all other Bronx Tourism Council events, follow @bronx.tourism on Instagram or visit ilovethebronx.com.