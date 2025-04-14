What’s happening | Spring break fun, exhibits and more

The Museum of Bronx History will be featuring an exhibit related to the borough’s history of heavier registers of rock music.

Spring Break Book Character Day!

Friday, April 18, 2-4 p.m.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Rd.

Free

Join us, as we celebrate Book Character Day as part of our Spring Recess Spirit Week at the Bronx Library Center. Come by for a family friendly book character dress-up party! Stop by dressed as your favorite character from any book or DIY a pre-selected popular character mask. You will get to show off your costume in a children’s room parade and enjoy some cool and fun giveaways (while supplies last). For children of all ages.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/04/18/spring-break-book-character-day.

Spring Festival at St. James Park

Saturday, April 19, 12-4 p.m.

St. James Park, 2550 Jerome Ave.

Free

Join NYC Parks and Council Member Pierina Sanchez for a spring festival event at St. James Park. Activities will include games, arts and crafts, sports, and much more.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/19/nyc-parks-presents-spring-festival-at-st-james-park.

Public Garden Highlights Walk

Sunday, April 20, 1-2 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W 252nd St.

Free with admission, $4-10, free for members

Join a knowledgeable Wave Hill Garden Guide for a leisurely stroll in the gardens every Sunday. Topics vary by season and the expertise of the Guide–so come back for an encore. Each walk varies with the Guide leading it. This walk lasts a half-hour to 45 minutes. Public Garden Walks are most appropriate for adults or young adults. Not intended for groups; groups should sign up for Private Garden Tours.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/garden-highlights-walk-spring.

Lifelong Studio: Experimental Bookmaking

Monday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Bronx Museum, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

As part of The Bronx Museum’s Lifelong Studio program of free art-making classes for adults age 55+, we are delighted to offer this workshop on experimental bookmaking! Through this workshop, participants will dive into a unique bookbinding technique: coptic binding. While developing and creating detailed bookbinds, participants will also be introduced to many methods of bookmaking, such as book cloth design, pockets, and pop-up additions.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/lifelong-studio-experimental-bookmaking/?mc_cid=278d20b83d&mc_eid=a391a819b4.

Earth Day Clay Necklace

Tuesday, April 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Parkchester Library, 1985 Westchester Ave.

Free

Celebrate Earth Day with a unique Clay Necklace Workshop, where kids craft beautiful, nature-inspired pedants.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/04/22/earth-day-clay-necklace.

Woodlawn Wednesdays Forest Restoration at Van Cortlandt Park

Wednesday, April 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodlawn Playground in Van Cortlandt Park, Van Cortlandt Park East and Kepler Avenue

Free

Help restore the beautiful woodlands of Van Cortlandt Park’s east side! Join us for Woodlawn Wednesdays, where volunteers like you play a vital role in preserving this important urban ecosystem.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/23/woodlawn-wednesdays-forest-restoration-at-van-cortlandt-park.

Uptown Rumble: Heavy Music in The Bronx Exhibit

Thursday, April 24, 6-8 p.m.

Museum of Bronx History, 3266 Bainbridge Ave.

$3-5

Uptown Rumble: Heavy Music in The Bronx explores the rich and little-known history of Bronx bands and musicians playing in the heavier registers of rock music including hard rock, heavy metal, thrash metal, death metal, hardcore, and more, from the 1960s through the early 2000s. The exhibit will be up through November 2025 and will feature various events and programs both at our Museum and at other sites, so stay tuned!

For more information, visit bronxhistoricalsociety.org/uptownrumble.