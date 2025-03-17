What’s happening | educational events, volunteer work and more

Bronx Music Hall sets the stage for an evening of refreshments, and vital education to help attendees navigate the financial, employment, and insurance challenges of a blood cancer diagnosis.

Adventures in Anime! Presents: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Friday, March 21, 3-4:30 p.m.

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E. 173rd St.

Free

Accompanied by her loyal black cat, Jiji, Kiki settles in a charming seaside town and launches a high-flying delivery service. As she embarks on this journey, she navigates the challenges of independence and responsibility, forges lifelong friendships, and discovers her place in the world. Visit the Grand Concourse Library to watch her story unfold!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/21/adventures-anime-presents-kikis-delivery-service.

How to Navigate Work and Finances After a Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m – 12 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall Amphitheatre, 442 E. 162nd St.

Free

Join LLS and Triage Cancer at the Bronx Music Hall for an evening of live music, light refreshments, and invaluable education. This event offers participants the opportunity to learn about the insurance, employment, and financial challenges that can arise after a blood cancer diagnosis—along with strategies to navigate them effectively. Guests will also have time to connect with others impacted by blood cancer while enjoying live music from Grammy-nominated artist Bobby Sanabria and Quarteto Aché, a Bronx Walk of Fame inductee.

For more information, visit na.eventscloud.com/website/82028/.

Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association Community Event

Sunday, March 23, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bronx House, 990 Pelham Parkway S.

Free

Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association hosts “A History of Pelham Parkway.” Come join us for a fascinating journey through the history of Pelham Parkway! This in-person event will take place at Bronx House starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, where we will explore the rich heritage of our community. Discover how Pelham Parkway has evolved over the years and learn about the people and events that have shaped our neighborhood. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with your neighbors and delve into the past of Pelham Parkway!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pelham-parkway-neighborhood-association-hosts-a-history-of-pelham-parkway-tickets-1275977175079?aff=erelexpmlt.

Family Crochet

Monday, March 24, 3-4:30 p.m.

West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave.

Free

A get-together for crocheters of all skill levels to learn new techniques or even begin the craft! All skill levels are welcome!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/03/clone-family-crochet.

Volunteer Event at Concrete Plant Park

Tuesday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Concrete Plant Park, Bronx River between Westchester Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard

Free

Lend a hand at Concrete Plant Park with tasks such as laying mulch on pathways, weeding garden beds, and planting native species. Activities will vary each week based on weather and site conditions.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/25/volunteer-event-at-concrete-plant-park.

Woodlawn Wednesdays

Wednesday, March 26, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodlawn Playground in Van Cortlandt Park, Van Cortlandt Park East and Kepler Avenue

Free

Help restore the stunning woodlands on the east side of Van Cortlandt Park! Join us for Woodlawn Wednesdays, where volunteers like you play a crucial role in preserving this vital urban ecosystem. Each week, you’ll take part in hands-on conservation efforts that change with the seasons, including removing invasive species, maintaining trails, and planting native plants.

No experience? No problem! We provide all necessary tools and gloves, and you’ll have the chance to learn from experienced volunteers about native plants, invasive species management, and forest ecology. Come make a difference—one tree at a time!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/26/woodlawn-wednesdays.

She-Merchants, Sachems, and Slaves: Women in Colonial New York

Thursday, March 27, 6-7 p.m.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway, Van Cortlandt Park

$7.18

New York was one of the most diverse of the thirteen colonies, shaped by its Dutch colonial roots. This racial and religious diversity brought together conflicting cultural perspectives on women’s roles and rights.

In this talk by historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson, you will learn about women’s rights (or lack thereof) in Munsee, Iroquois, African, Dutch, and English culture, and how enslaved women’s rights changed over time. Learn about women’s roles in everyday life, uprisings, and war. Meet individual women like Dutch she-merchant Margaret Hardenbroeck De Vries Philipse, Esopus sachem Mamanuchqua, Jewish merchant Rebecca Gomez, Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, and more.

Wassberg Johnson is the education and programs manager at Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site. She holds an MA in public history from the University at Albany.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/she-merchants-sachems-and-slaves-women-in-colonial-new-york-tickets-1222305210789?aff=oddtdtcreator.