What’s happening | Valentine’s Day fun, creative sessions and more

Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip

Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSL Dream Restaurant and Lounge, 598 Grand Concourse

$20-$175

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone by taking part in this fun-filled romantic party night. As participants learn to paint, they can enjoy sipping and tasting various drinks on hand. The instructor will be able to provide step-by-step assistance to participants of all levels and experience of painting.

For more information, visit tickets.evvnt.com/events/valentines-day-paint-sip-2-14-2025.

Merengue Con Amor

Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$52-$123

Merengue Con Amor will be continuing the Valentine’s Day celebration with a performance at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. Watch and listen as musical artists Ramón Orlando, Carlos David, Aramis Camilo, Peter Cruz, Tony Bravo and Sin Fronteras perform. They will be performing classic merengue songs throughout the evening.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/merengue-con-amor-3.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Snake

Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$5-$12

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by witnessing a celebratory performance by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, which will be blending ancient Chinese traditions with contemporary movement. This family-friendly event is sure to be fun for people of all ages and cultures. Harmony, renewal and empowerment are the main themes surrounding this performance.

For more information, visit hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts/events/Year2025/february/Nai-Ni_Chen_Dance_Company/.

Mid-Winter Family Fun Hike

Monday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park

Free

Families are invited to join the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance in a guided walk through Van Cortlandt Park. As you explore the trails, you will also learn about the plants and animals in the park, as well as how the cold weather affects the environment there.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/02/17/midwinter-family-fun-hike.

Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Various locations

Various prices

Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 18. More than 50 restaurants across the borough will be taking part in this event, providing them with a great opportunity to market to new customers, who can take advantage of the prix fixe menus and discounted foods.

For more information, visit ilovethebronx.com/savor-the-bronx.

The Orchid Show: Mexican Modernism

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$17-$39

Take a journey through New York Botanical Garden’s awe-inspiring displays of orchids, which feature contemporary and traditional artistry fused together. The thousands of flowers also reflect the diverse ecosystems and rich cultures of the borough of the Bronx. The settings of arrangements are inspired by the multicolored designs of Mexican modernist architect Luis Barragán.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mexican-modernism/.

Guided 3D Printing Session

Thursday, Feb. 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Library, 3882 Cannon Pl.

Free

Teen between 13 and 18 years of age are invited to take part in a staff-guided workshop in which they will be making their own 3D prints. Participants can make their own designs or look through uploaded designs before the 3D printer functions are demonstrated to them.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/02/06/guided-3d-printing-session.