What’s happening | environmental adventures, arts and technology and more

Everett Children’s Adventure Garden Pop-Up

Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

Free with admission, free-$35

A mini version of the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden is set up on the lawn across from the Native Plant Garden. This child-centered space with hands-on exhibit allows kids to play with natural materials and read the story walk Best in Snow by April Pulley Sayre a book that celebrates nature in the wintertime.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/everett-childrens-adventure-garden-pop-up/.

Black History Month: Movie Saturdays

Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mott Haven Library, 321 East 140th St.

Free

Movie Saturdays invites children to explore inspiring stories through film! Enjoy a family-friendly movie that highlights Black culture, some history, and achievements. Join the library for a fun and educational experience with engaging discussions and activities following the screenings. This week’s feature is “Ruby Bridges!” Light refreshments will be provided!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/02/01/movie-saturdays.

Family Art Project: Mini Greenhouses

Sunday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W 252 St.

Free with admission, $4-10

How does Wave Hill protect plants in the winter? Learn all about how greenhouses work and the types of plants that grow inside. Then, use your imagination to create a greenhouse of your own design.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-mini-greenhouses-3.

Celebrating Black History Month: Louis Armstrong

Monday, Feb. 24, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E Kingsbridge Rd.

Free

Join the Library for a special edition storytime in honor of Black History Month by celebrating the famous Louis Armstrong! In this storytime, enjoy book readings about Louis Armstrong, listen to music and dance a little! The storytime will be followed by some arts and crafts! For children of all ages. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/02/24/celebrating-black-history-month-louis-armstrong.

Sankofa Haus X Bronx Tech Hub: Tech Open Forum

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 Third Ave.

Free

Join Sankofa Haus and Bronx Tech Hub for an open forum on the most transformative technology trends shaping our future: AI, Climate Tech, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity—and what it means for the Bronx.

For more information, visit lu.ma/93imw0y2.

Wetland Wednesday: Ecological Restoration

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Golf House in Van Cortlandt Park

Free

Join the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance for Wetland Wednesdays, a year-round opportunity to engage in hands-on wetland conservation efforts in one of New York City’s most vital ecosystems. Each Wednesday, we’ll focus on timely tasks that contribute to the health and biodiversity of Van Cortlandt Park’s wetlands.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/02/26/wetland-wednesday-ecological-restoration.

Youth Billiards with Kelize

Thursday, Feb. 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

St. James Recreation Center, 2530 Jerome Ave.

Free

Participants will come together and learn the fundamentals of playing pool. Beginner or pro, come show off your skills on the table as we practice and learn the rules of 8Ball pool. This is for participants who want to understand and learn the fundamentals and body structure of the sport.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/02/27/youth-billards-with-kelize