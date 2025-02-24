What’s happening | art and science projects, plays and more

Dreams Deferred, Dreams Realized: Journaling Black History

Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave.

Free

Explore the powerful stories and enduring legacies of Black history in this reflective journaling program. Through guided prompts inspired by themes of resilience, identity, and progress, we’ll honor the past, celebrate achievements, and imagine the future. Join us to write, reflect, and connect!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/02/14/dreams-deferred-dreams-realized-journaling-black-history-0.

KIPP NYC Bronx Schools Fair

Saturday, March 1, 12-4 p.m.

KIPP Elements Primary School, 1504 Macombs Rd.

Free

Looking for a K–8 school for your child for the 2025-2026 school year? Join us at our KIPP NYC Bronx Schools Fair! At the KIPP NYC Bronx Schools Fair, families can meet our school staff, receive on-site assistance in applying for our 2025-26 lottery, and enjoy light refreshments and fun activities.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/kipp-nyc-bronx-schools-fair-tickets-1218088779329?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Family Art Project: Wear a Garden

Sunday, March 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue

Free

What is pollination all about? Why is it so important for our gardens? Let’s make a hat inspired by early spring flowers to help us learn about the wonders of pollination. At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a story time program in the Gund Theater, all ages welcome.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/02/family-art-project-wear-a-garden.

Chair Yoga

Monday, March 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bartow Community Center, Room 31, 2049 Bartow Ave.

Free

This class provides a seated flow that raises the heart rate and improves balance, with minimal impact on joints.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/03/chair-yoga.

STEAM Time: Women’s History Month

Tuesday, March 4, 3-4 p.m.

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Ave.

Free

Join staff from the Clason’s Point library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to women in science. This month will feature famous women space explorers and mosaic artists by doing an activity. Create Paper Cup Planetariums (3/4) and Mosaic Art (3/18).

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/04/steam-time-women-science.

Coffee and Canvas

Wednesday, March 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse

Free

Adults are invited to join Poe Park Visitor Center for a coffee and canvas event. Join us to paint your own canvas, creating beautiful art pieces while socializing and enjoying a nice cup of coffee. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/05/coffee-and-canvas.

Emma

Thursday, March 6, 7-8 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

$30-40

The Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum is putting on a play based on Jane Austen’s novel, “Emma.” In Austen’s classic novel, Emma Woodhouse is talented, precocious, and loved by all who meet her. But Emma is in over her head when it comes to her matchmaking abilities, where she puts multiple hearts on the line-including her own. Step into Austen’s world of wit and love gone awry at the beautiful Bartow-Pell Mansion.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/emma/.