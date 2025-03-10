What’s happening | musical performances, recreational activities and more

Teen Basketball

Friday, March 14, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

St. James Recreation Center, 2530 Jerome Ave.

Free

Attendees will get to strengthen their fundamental skills while learning new techniques, developing new strategies and building a strong work ethic to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/14/teen-basketball.

FOREVER FREESTYLE 17

Saturday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$63-115

Fever Records and Sal Abbatiello presents Forever Freestyle 17! Celebrate the 40th anniversary of freestyle this Saturday evening at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts! Featuring performances from Judy Torres, C-Bank, Aby Cruz and more!

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/freestyle.

La Rueda de Oro – Peña Style

Sunday, March 16, 4-8 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163 St.

Free

In less than a week, we’ll meet at the Bronx Music Hall to celebrate La Rueda de Oro with the spirit of a Peña! This is the first Peña of 2025, a gathering full of music, culture, community, and entrepreneurship!

For more information, visit instagram.com/p/DF8D7wvuocz/?img_index=1.

St. Patrick’s Day Facts and Crafts for Kids

Monday, March 17, 4-4:45 p.m.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave.

Free

Facts about St. Patrick’s Day and a craft activity. Best for ages 6-12 years.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/17/st-patricks-day-facts-crafts-kids.

STEAM Time: Women’s History Month

Tuesday, March 18, 3-4 p.m.

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Ave.

Free

Join staff from the Clason’s Point library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to women in science. This month will feature famous women space explorers and mosaic artists by doing an activity, Mosaic Art.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/04/steam-time-women-science.

Goodbye to Winter: Sunset Equinox Hike

Wednesday, March 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park South

Free

Join a magical equinox sunset hike in Van Cortlandt Park. This easy 1.5-mile hike to Vault Hill and back offers an unforgettable farewell to winter, enriched with plant identification and scenic views. Perfect for those looking to welcome spring with open arms.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/03/19/goodbye-to-winter-sunset-equinox-hike.

Freedomland: A Presentation by Mike Virgintino

Thursday, March 20, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

$15, free for members

Discover the intriguing narrative about one of the most innovative and beloved entertainment venues in the country through a talk and presentation by author and Freedomland expert, Mike Virgintino. Through his book, Freedomland U.S.A.: More Definitive History, published by Theme Park Press, Virgintino will discuss a trove of recently found documents and other resources along with remembrances shared by more than one hundred employees and park guests.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/freedomland-a-presentation-by-author-mike-virgintino/.