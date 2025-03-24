What’s happening | Art, comedy, outdoor activities and more

Paint and Sip

Friday, March 28, 4-5 p.m.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Rd.

Free

Come express yourself through acrylic painting and sip some juice in the BLC YA programming room! No experience is necessary.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/03/21/paint-sip.

Murder Mystery Dinner

Saturday, March 29, 5-8 p.m.

RSS Center for Ageless Living, 2600 Netherland Ave.

$100-200

Life may be ageless at the Center for Ageless Living, but murder is right on time! The drinks are on ice (shhh, it’s Prohibition), and the jazz is hot, but there’s been a murder tonight! Step into our 1920s speakeasy, where The Murder Mystery Company will transform the night into a thrilling, interactive whodunit. Will you uncover the culprit among mobsters, flappers, and your fellow guests? You might be a suspect or solve the murder and win bragging rights as the top detective! Grab your detective hat, and let’s find out!

For more information, visit rssny.org/rss-murder-mystery-dinner/.

Riverdale Y Sunday Market

Sunday, March 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Riverdale Temple, 4545 Independence Ave.

Free

The Riverdale Y Sunday Market is your destination for fresh, locally sourced food and community fun! Every week, you’ll find a wide variety of local farmers with fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy. You can also shop for fish straight from Hunts Point, baked goods from neighborhood bakers, the best bread, cheese, and pickles (among other food), and an array of prepared food.

For more information, visit riverdaley.org/sunday-market/.

Nature’s Persistence: Recent Work by Shelley Haven

Monday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Derfner Judaica Museum, 5901 Palisade Ave.

Free

Derfner Judaica Museum + The Art Collection at Hebrew Home at Riverdale is pleased to announce our upcoming exhibition, Nature’s Persistence: Recent Work by Shelley Haven. It features twenty-three paintings, pastels, and drawings that map the geologic history of rocks, cliffs, canyons, and ravines with layers of line, form, color, and tone. Haven, who lives in the Bronx and works on location and in her studio in Yonkers, finds the complexity of rock formations a compelling inspiration that expresses nature’s resilient response to the challenges of time.

For more information, visit derfner.org/natures-persistence-recent-work-by-shelley-haven/.

April Fools Day Comedy Show

Tuesday, April 1, 7:30-10 p.m.

McDermott Pub in the Neck, 3809 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

Come hang out at McDermott’s Pub in the Neck (3809 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10465) for a night of music and laughs on April Fools Day.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/april-fools-day-comedy-show-tickets-1291732088449?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

Citywide Nursery Gardening

Wednesday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arthur Ross Nursery, 4488 Van Cortlandt Park E.

Free

Join the NYC Parks Stewardship Team at the Citywide Nursery for a hands-on gardening experience where you’ll help pot up perennials into larger grow pots and maintain our plant hoop houses—crucial work that supports the city’s green spaces! No experience is needed; our knowledgeable staff will guide you every step of the way. Come prepared with sturdy boots or shoes, long pants, and clothing that can get dirty, as the nursery can be muddy and dusty. This event is best suited for volunteers ages 13 and up, and registration is required as space is limited. Join us for a rewarding day of working with native plants and contributing to NYC’s thriving urban ecosystem!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/02/citywide-nursery-gardening.

Dynamic Stretching

Thursday, April 3, 1-2 p.m.

Spuyten Duyvil Library, 650 W. 235th St.

Free

The class is structured as a guided meditation that consists of yoga-inspired poses set into dynamic movement. It is designed to be accessible to those who are not yogis but want a good stretch. We start with dynamic stretches and flow into longer holds that include every muscle group. Please bring a mat since this class will require you to remove your shoes.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/03/dynamic-stretching.