What’s happening | Bronx Night Market, fun children’s activities and more

It’s My Park at St. Mary’s Park

Friday, April 11, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Mary’s Park, St Mary’s Street, between St. Ann’s Avenue and Jackson Avenue

Free

This It’s My Park season, volunteer with the Friends of St. Mary’s Park for a general clean-up. We look forward to sprucing up the park with you!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/11/its-my-park-at-st-marys-park

Bronx Night Market

Saturday, April 12, 12- 7 p.m.

Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza

Free

As the longest-running event series in the northernmost borough, Bronx Night Market revolutionizes the foodie scene and strengthens the Bronx’s identity. With over 30 local vendors and more than 4,000 guests per event, this iconic market is a vibrant hub for community engagement and culinary exploration. It showcases diverse cuisines and provides a platform for local businesses, celebrating the borough’s entrepreneurial spirit. Bronx Night Market is a testament to the community’s resilience, creativity, and pride.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-night-market-tickets-1147816994529?aff=erelexpmlt.

Eggstravaganza

Sunday, April 13, 1-5 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$39, $25 for members

Bring the family to Eggstravaganza for an afternoon of seasonal fun! With activities designed for kids under 12, start with an egg rolling competition (eggs are made from mycelium) and stay for face painting, crafts, and a nature-inspired lesson on how birds build their nests. Meet Peppa Pig and her little brother George, and capture the moment with a photo! Enjoy live music, and light bites and drinks available for purchase. Rain or shine.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/eggstravaganza/.

Dinosaur Safari

Monday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$38.95; $28.95 ages 3-12; free for children 2 and younger

Something BIG is coming this spring! Dinosaur Safari returns with a roar to the Bronx Zoo. Get up close with more than 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs. This beloved immersive walk-through experience has delighted families and sparked curiosity in future paleontologists for years.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/dinosaur-safari.

Kids Week: Magnetic Archery and Foam Axe Throwing

Tuesday, April 15, 1-2:30 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway

Free

Even when school’s out, our parks are still the city’s natural classroom! During Spring Break’s Kids Week, children can learn the art of archery with free lessons from expert Urban Park Rangers using safe magnetic arrows, foam axes, and targets.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/15/kids-week-magnetic-archery-and-foam-axe-throwing.

Afternoon Tea

Wednesday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W 252 St.

$50, children $30 with adult

Every Tuesday and Thursday, enjoy tea sandwiches and delectable pastries with a specialty tea selection served on our Kate French Terrace (weather permitting) or in the charming Tea Room at Wave Hill House. Provided by Great Performances, the menu features local, seasonal ingredients inspired by their own Katchkie Farm.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/afternoon-tea-2025.

Bunny Storytime

Thursday, April 17, 10:30-11 a.m.

Sedgwick Library, 1701 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Free with library admission

This event will take place in person at Sedgwick Library. Come celebrate Spring’s arrival with a special Storytime, all about bunnies! Discover fun new books, learn new songs, participate to a little craft activity, and meet other preschoolers in the neighborhood. Space is limited! For ages 1-5.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/04/17/bunny-storytime.