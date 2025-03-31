What’s happening | holiday-themed events, nature restoration, workshops and more

Kids will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny at the Mall at Bay Plaza next week.

Forest Fridays: Forest Restoration in Van Cortlandt Park

Friday, April 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

VCPA Garden and Compost Site, Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park South

Free

Join our Forest Friday crew to remove invasive species like multiflora rose, porcelain berry, garlic mustard and bittersweet. Your hands-on work will create space for native plants to return and help this 640-acre urban ecosystem thrive for generations to come.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/04/forest-fridays-forest-restoration-in-van-cortlandt-park1.

Perception: An Art Exhibition

Saturday, April 5, 2-4 p.m.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, 895 Shore Rd.

Free

Join us in the Orangerie for the opening reception of Perception: An Art Exhibition; a month-long exhibition of contemporary artwork featuring artists from the New York metropolitan area. Curated by Mary Colby, Bill Rainford, and Alison McKay.

For more information, visit bartowpellmansionmuseum.org/events/perception-an-art-exhibition/.

Photos with Bunny

Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.

Prices vary

Dress the kids in their Easter outfits and head to Level 3 for professional photos with Bunny. All online reservations receive free virtual activities and access to MyPhoto!

For more information, visit mallatbayplaza.com/event/Photos-with-Bunny/2145589400/.

Pitch in to Pick Up

Monday, April 7, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Volunteer with us and help steward the Bronx River! We will be cleaning up litter to prevent it from entering the Bronx River. Your efforts not only protect wildlife and the rest of the Bronx River ecosystem, but they also help us identify the sources of trash so we can stop the pollution where it starts!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/04/07/pitch-in-to-pick-up.

Mugs 4 Your Siblings!

Tuesday, April 8, 3:30-5 p.m.

Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave.

Free with Admission

Join the Soundview Library in creating mugs for siblings in observance of National Siblings Day! Bring your creative minds and design a custom mug tailored for one of your siblings using the Cricut Design Space. Make sure to pick up your mug on Thursday, April 10, to gift your sibling their mug!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/04/08/mugs-4-your-siblings.

Rose F. Kennedy 9th Annual Parent Workshop: Rising Voices, Creating Change

Wednesday, April 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rose F. Kennedy Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center, 1225 Morris Park Ave.

Free

Join us for the 9th Annual Parent Workshop hosted by the Rose F. Kennedy Children’s Evaluation and Rehabilitation Center at Montefiore. This bilingual full-day event is designed for parents, caregivers, and young adults with disabilities.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/rose-f-kennedy-9th-annual-parent-workshop-rising-voices-creating-change-tickets-1281148803559?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The Orchid Show: Mexican Modernism

Thursday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$17-39

This annual celebration of all things orchid carries you to the vibrant setting of Mexico for The Orchid Show: Mexican Modernism. Set off on a journey where the fusion of tradition and contemporary artistry takes center stage amid awe-inspiring displays of orchids, and wander through lush landscapes brought into vivid relief with thousands of flowers that showcase diverse ecosystems and rich cultures.

Among bright arrangements of orchids in settings inspired by the bold, multicolored designs of Mexican modernist architect Luis Barragán, visit a paradise of tropical beauty—without ever leaving the Bronx.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mexican-modernism/.