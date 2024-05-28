What’s Happening | Dimensión Latina, arts and crafts fair and more

STEAM Play Thursday

Thursday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

City Island Library

Free

All children age 6 to 10 are invited to the City Island Library for STEAM Play. By experimenting with provided toys, children are given the freedom to create, design, engineer, and innovate their own way. Let your kids learn, explore, and experiment!

For more information, visit cityislandchamber.org/events/steam-play-thursdays-city-island-library.

Forest Restoration Friday

Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon

VCPA Garden Education & Compost Site

Free

Join the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance for meaningful forest restoration! Help remove invasive species including multi-flora rose and garlic mustard all the while enjoying the best weather spring has to offer. Gear up for hands-on conservation work and learn about the Bronx forest’s ecosystem. Attendees are asked to bring water and wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing. Tools and gloves will be provided.

Make a difference and reserve your spot by visiting eventbrite.com/e/forest-restoration-fridays-van-cortlandt-park-tickets-849368713687.

Dimensión Latina

Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m.

Lehman Center for Performing Arts

Tickets start at $50

Kick off the summer with the Venezuelan salsa band, Dimensión Latina, and special guest, Cuban vocalist Alexander Abreu. After more than 20 years of absence from stages in the United States, the band returns with their “Now or Never” tour at the Lehman Center for Performing Arts. Grammy Award-winning Dimensión Latina has become one of the most notable names in the early history of Salsa in the American continent with hits including, “Llorarás,” “Culpable Soy Yo,” and “Taboga.”

To purchase tickets, visit lehmancenter.org/events/dimension-latina.

White Plains Road Farmers Market

Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

White Plains Road & E. 212th Street

Free

Stroll through fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs, and wholesome goods at the White Plains Road Farmers Market. A designated kids area and designated clothing drop-off area will be available. Come support local vendors including the House of Greens and Perez Market offering produce, herbs, seedlings, flowers, and honey. You can visit the market all summer long from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from June 1 to Nov. 23.

For more information, visit hwprmarket.com/farmersmarket/williamsbridge.

City Island Spring Arts and Crafts Fair

Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Island Ave, Bay to Schofield streets

Free

All are welcome to the 2024 Spring Arts and Crafts Fair sponsored by the City Island Chamber of Commerce. The fair will feature over 70 vendors selling painting, photography, jewelry, crochet, soaps, body care, folk art, clothing, crafts, woodworking, gems and minerals, stained glass, baked goods, and more. Live music will be found in neighboring Hawkins Park.

For more information, visit cityislandchamber.org/events/2024-spring-arts-crafts-fair-city-island-chamber-of-commerce-june-1.

