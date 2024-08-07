What’s Happening | Flag football clinic, book festival, birding and more!

The Bronx is Reading is hosting the inaugural The Bronx Bookworm Book Festival on August 10, 2024.

Flag Football Clinic

Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center

Free

Flag football season is almost here! Kids ages 8 to 15 are invited to join NYC Parks for instructional clinics this weekend. Get running and get active with a clinic free for all to participate in.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2024/08/09/nyc-parks-presents-flag-football-clinic1.



Bronx Bookworm festival

Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fordham Plaza

Free

The Bronx is Reading is hosting the inaugural The Bronx Bookworm Book Festival on Saturday. Come listen to authors and illustrators for dedicated storytimes, illustration demonstrations, discussions about the creation of a book, and interactive activities. Authors and illustrators from featured books including Angélica and la Güira, My Daddy is a Cowboy, My Block Looks Like, Emergency Quarters, and Cesaria Feels the Beat, will offer storytime readings, discussions and book signings. Parents, guardians, and caretakers are invited to plant the reading seed early and cultivate Bronx readers.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-bronx-bookworm-book-festival-tickets-943642769927.



Family Camping

Saturday, Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Section 2 Orchard Beach

Free

Get the whole family together for a night under the stars! Families camp to create lasting memories, connect with the natural world, and bond. NYC Urban Park Rangers celebrate the tradition of camping and look forward to welcoming Bronx families. Families are chosen by lottery.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2024/08/10/family-camping-bronx.



Hip Hop 51 “Walk this Way”

Sunday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1520 Sedgwick Ave.

Free

Come this Sunday to the Hip Hop 51 “Walk this Way” march for urban health and non-violent conflict resolution. The National Hip-Hop Museum is partnering with The Temple of Hip Hop to walk to raise money for urban health care and non-violent conflict resolution. Join hip-hop Legends KRS-One, DMC, MC Lyte, Kurtis Blow, Master Gee and MC Sha Rock for the closing of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in the Bronx, walking from the birthplace of hip-hop to Crotona Park!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/walk-this-way-hiphop51march-tickets-947272315997.



Summer Birding

Sunday, Aug. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wave Hill Perkins Visitor Center

$17; including admission to the grounds

Join Bronx Birder Haley Scott of the Feminist Bird Club through the gardens and woodlands to seek out summer birds. Observe the plants, insects and habitats at Wave Hill that make it so appealing for such a wide variety of birds. A limited number of binoculars, monoculars and walking sticks are available to borrow at the Perkins Visitor Center. Ages 10 and older are welcome with an adult.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/summer-birding-8-11.



