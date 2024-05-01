What’s Happening | Outdoor movies, wildlife festivals and more!

Movies Under the Stars: ‘Elemental’

Friday, May 10, from 8 to 10 p.m.

P.O. Serrano Playground

2125 Turnbull Ave.

Free admission.

Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood playground! This summer, NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will host family-friendly movie showings across the five boroughs.

Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Movies begin at dusk. This event is free and open to the public. Glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. In the event of heavy rain or extreme weather, the screening may be canceled. The decision to cancel the event will be made prior to the screening and will be prominently posted on the NYC Parks website.

Urban Wildlife Festival

Saturday, May 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s Park

E 149th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue

Free admission

Join the Urban Park Rangers at Urban Wildlife Festival! Discover New York City’s abundant wildlife at this free family event featuring live animals! Uncover the secrets of opossums, deer, bats, coyotes, squirrels and more through a variety of displays, games, and activities!

The festival is an opportunity to get up close and personal with NYC’s wild residents! Find out the best places in New York City and New York State to watch wildlife.

There will be fun activities including live animals presented by Wildlife In Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation (WINORR), games and more.

Chalk Day with NYC Parks

Thursday, May 16, from 3 to 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Park

450 St Ann’s Ave.

Free admission

Children and families are invited to join NYC Parks for a chalk day event at St. Mary’s Playground West. Activities will include music, chalk art and much more. This event is free and open to the public.

Bronx Anti-Prom

Friday, May 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Parkchester Library

1985 Westchester Ave.

Free admission

Hang out and dance the night away at the Bronx Anti-Prom, the library’s annual celebration for teens, featuring music, art activities, snacks and more. Special outfits are optional, but always encouraged! Anti-Prom welcomes and celebrates young people of all sexualities and gender identities and expressions.

This event is free, although you do have to be between the ages of 12 and 18 to RSVP. Proof of age is required and you must check any bags on arrival.

Movies Under the Stars: ‘Barbie’ Saturday, May 18, from 8 to 11 p.m. Soundview Park Entrance at Lafayette Avenue and Morrison Avenue Free admission Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park! This spring, NYC Parks will host family friendly movie showings across the five boroughs.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Movies begin at dusk. This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

