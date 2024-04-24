What’s Happening | Anti-Proms, park cleanups, Barbie and more

Bronx Park Cleanup

Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Allerton Ballfields at Bronx Park

Southern Boulevard & Mosholu Parkway

Free admission

Join HiXher Fitness, LLC and mifithealthylife for a cleanup at Bronx Park for the 13th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep. This is a rain or shine event.

Volunteers will meet at the Allerton Ballfields at Bronx Park. Sweep leaders will first begin with a meditation to get volunteers acquainted!

We recommend that all sweep volunteers bring a hat, sunscreen, a full reusable water bottle, insect repellent, work gloves and hand sanitizer.

This site is suitable for children with adult supervision.

Video Game Amateurs Presents: Power Up Festival

Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m.

The Bronx Brewery & Empanology

856 E. 136th St.

$30 admission

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Video Game Amateurs teams up with the Bronx Brewery to bring you an outdoor festival like no other right here in the heart of the Bronx! Step into a world of excitement with a lineup that promises something for everyone. Dive into the gaming zone with thrilling tournaments, casual games and arcade classics, join your friends for enjoyable carnival games and check out some of the best NYC local vendors.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the pulsating beats of over 16 DJs across two dynamic stages, keeping the energy soaring throughout the day. Immerse yourself in the rhythm, dance like nobody’s watching and lose yourself in the music.

Enjoy an incredible celebration of community, culture and creativity at the ultimate outdoor festival in the Bronx. Mark your calendars and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime!

Bronx Week: Custom Button Making

Monday, May 13, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Woodstock Library

761 E. 160th St.

Free admission

Join the NYPL in person at the Woodstock Library to create your own Bronx themed buttons! Either draw your design by hand or make one from a photo or graphic. All materials will be provided.

Bronx Anti-Prom

Friday, May 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Parkchester Library

1985 Westchester Ave.

Free admission

Hang out and dance the night away at the Bronx Anti-Prom, the library’s annual celebration for teens, featuring music, art activities, snacks and more. Special outfits are optional, but always encouraged! Anti-Prom welcomes and celebrates young people of all sexualities and gender identities and expressions.

This event is free, although you do have to be between the ages of 12 and 18 to RSVP. Proof of age is required and you must check any bags on arrival.

Movies Under the Stars: ‘Barbie’ Saturday, May 18, from 8 to 11 p.m. Soundview Park Entrance at Lafayette Avenue and Morrison Avenue Free admission Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park! This spring, NYC Parks will host family friendly movie showings across the five boroughs.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Movies begin at dusk. This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.