What’s Happening | Birdwatching, wildflower walks and more!

Spring Wildflower Walk

Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Seton Falls Park

East 233rd Street and Baychester Avenue

Free admission

Explore which plants are in bloom in the parks of the Bronx! Learn how to identify different species of flowers and pick up some botany basics on this engaging and educational hike with the Urban Park Rangers!

Intro to Birding at Wave Hill

Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon

Wave Hill House

4900 Independence Ave.

$17 admission

Anyone can be a birder!

Ryan Mandelbaum from the Feminist Bird Club is here to guide you through your first birding session. Learn tips and tricks to observe and identify common birds in your local park, garden or neighborhood using visual and auditory cues as well as helpful birding apps such as eBird and Merlin. Find out how to prepare for your outings and practice using binoculars. Afterwards, venture outside to put your new skills to use while observing birds in Wave Hill’s gardens and feeding stations.

You’ll be birding in no time! Registration required.

Green Infrastructure Walking Tour

Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bronx River House

1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free admission

This tour will be a walking tour of the green infrastructure interventions in Starlight and Concrete River Park in the Bronx. Please make sure to bring water, dress comfortably and wear good walking shoes.

Can I Kick It

Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Bronx Brewery & Hudson Yards Kitchen

20 Hudson Yards #Unit 207

Free admission

Continuing the Landmark x Bronx Brewery Artists Series at Hudson Yards, the establishment os proud to bring “Can I Kick It,” World renowned artist Shiro’s two-month-long solo exhibit. The show features a series of Shiro’s signature works that explore classic New York urban history through the lens of an artist who reveres hip hop culture. Showcasing her distinctive fusion of Japanese aesthetics and old school New York graffiti art, Shiro highlights and honors the different hip-hop elements in this inspired and fun exhibit.

The Story Garden: Where Reading Meets Art and Nature

Thursday, April 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Bronx River Community Garden

1086 East 180th St.



Free admission

Come for a magical afternoon of storytelling, art and nature! Let your imagination bloom as we gather with Bronx-based author and illustrator Charles Esperanza to share his new book, “Kicks In The Sky.”

We will spark creativity with a hands-on art experience inspired by the story and finish with nurturing nature by getting to plant your very own container garden.

Best for ages 4 to 10 years old. Every registered participant will receive their very own copy of the featured book.

Don’t miss the debut of our exciting series, connecting with nature and community through the power of storytelling.

Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet

Saturday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Bronx River Art Center

1087 East Tremont Ave.

Free admission

This program includes selections from great tango masters from the 1930s to the present, such as Alfredo Gobbi, Francisco Canaro, Osvaldo Pugliese, the revolutionary Astor Piazzolla and Pedro Giraudo. In this program, the ensemble offers the audience insight into how tango evolved from marginal venues to cafes and dance halls, and finally to prominent concert halls. The musical journey will be accompanied by short anecdotes about the main figures in the history of tango, as well as some explanation of the principal rhythms of the genre (milonga, waltz, and tango).

Bronx Park Cleanup

Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Allerton Ballfields at Bronx Park

Southern Boulevard & Mosholu Parkway

Free admission

Join HiXher Fitness, LLC and mifithealthylife for a cleanup at Bronx Park for the 13th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep. This is a rain or shine event.

Volunteers will meet at the Allerton Ballfields at Bronx Park. Sweep leaders will first begin with a meditation to get volunteers acquainted!

We recommend that all sweep volunteers bring a hat, sunscreen, a full reusable water bottle, insect repellent, work gloves and hand sanitizer.

This site is suitable for children with adult supervision.

