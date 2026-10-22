Westhab opens 130-bed homeless men’s shelter in North Riverdale

Westhab expanded its homeless services network in the Bronx with the opening of a new facility in September.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Westhab celebrated the official opening of the Van Cortlandt Men’s Rapid Rehousing Center, located on 262nd Street and Broadway in North Riverdale.

Alongside the Westhab team, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was celebrated by representatives from the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and Department of Social Services (DSS) among various community partners.

The completion of the newly constructed, 130-bed facility located along the Bronx-Yonkers border marks an important addition to the borough’s network of homeless services.

According to Westhab, the project reflects Westhab’s commitment to creating quality spaces where New Yorkers are able to stabilize and take steps toward permanent housing.

“Ending homelessness takes more than a place to sleep,” said Westhab president and CEO Rich Nightingale. “It takes safe housing, strong services and a community that is willing to invest in solutions.”

Nightingale added Westhab, alongside its partners, is proud to be doing this work here in the Bronx.

“This center gives us another opportunity to help people stabilize, connect with the resources they need, and take the next step toward permanent housing,” Nightingale said.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, however, the idea of a men’s shelter in the neighborhood had not been met without skepticism and opposition from community organizations and local residents.

One North Riverdale resident, who wished to keep his full name and exact residence anonymous, would like to see Westhab further outline its process of how it plans to enforce rules and regulations.

“I would like to know how [Westhab] plans to monitor incoming residents in regards to criminal backgrounds and what methods they plan to use to enforce curfews and loitering outside of the center,” the resident told the Bronx Times.

A Westhab spokesperson confirmed with the Bronx Times the center would be equipped with 24/7 staff and security along with Westhab patrol cars to monitor nearby streets surrounding the facility.

On behalf of Westhab, the spokesperson said the non-profit organization has been in contact with Council Member Jeffrey Dinowitz’s office, as well as the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance and the Riverdale Main Streets Alliance.

The spokesperson also said there will be no loitering allowed in front of the building — and residents will be provided with an open-air space on one of the floors for outdoor time.

Additionally, the spokesperson said the center will have employment counseling, and added there are a lot of false narratives when it comes to the homeless population.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about who is homeless today — many of the homeless are actually working and looking to move forward with their life following difficult life setbacks, such as divorce, debt, unable to make the rent,” the Westhab spokesperson said.

The average amount of time spent at a Westhab facility for a single adult is between six months and one year, according to the spokesperson.

“Westhab’s goal is to get them out the door — in the quickest but best possible way,” the spokesperson added. “It’s called ‘Rapid Rehousing’ for a reason.”

The spokesperson also told the Bronx Times the individuals have been and will be screened to determine if the candidate is “deemed a good fit” to temporarily live at the facility.

They added the purpose of the facility is to be “productive, dignified and brief.”

“Adults who stay here will feel like their future is a positive one — and we want to provide that path to their positive future,” the spokesperson added. “This facility was built for the community and we want to be a good neighbor and develop close relationships here.”