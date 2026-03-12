Van Cortlandt Park Alliance executive director to be honored by Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Stephanie Ehrlich is set to be honored by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance Executive Director and Van Cortlandt Park Administrator for New York City Parks Stephanie Ehrlich will be honored for her work in the community by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation at its 20th Anniversary Women of Distinction Awards and Scholarship Luncheon on Friday, March 20, at Maestro’s Caterers, located at 1703 Bronxdale Ave.

Set to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Women of Distinction Awards and Scholarship Luncheon recognizes Bronx community leaders whose work has strengthened the borough through service, innovation and community impact. The theme for this year’s event is “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future.”

Ehrlich has been working to advance, preserve and expand access to green space across New York City for over 30 years. In her roles as executive director of the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance and the administrator of Van Cortlandt Park, Ehrlich is responsible for overseeing this historic park. Additionally, she has championed environmental stewardship, community programming and equitable access to nature for Bronx families.

Throughout her career, Ehrlich has also previously held leadership roles at Central Park, Wave Hill, Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Queens Botanical Garden. In each role, she has consistently advanced the belief that parks and gardens are essential to the social, environmental and cultural fabric of New York City.

Originally from Brooklyn, Ehrlich has a firsthand understanding on the importance of parks and open space for children and families in dense urban communities.

“Stephanie Ehrlich’s career reflects the intersection of sustainability, history and community that defines this year’s theme,” said Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin. “Her leadership at Van Cortlandt Park has strengthened one of the Bronx’s most treasured assets and ensured that future generations will benefit from accessible, vibrant green space.”

Dr. Meisha Porter, a senior visiting fellow at the Center for Education Innovation and the former president and CEO of the Bronx Community Foundation, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Women of Distinction Awards and Scholarship Luncheon. She was also the first Black woman to serve as the Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

Bronx native and Doctor of Public Health student at NYU Faith Daniel will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. She is also a project manager for two grant-funded public health initiatives that address health inequities and pandemic-related impacts, New York City Treats Tobacco and Stewards in the Storm.

Sponsors for the 20th Anniversary Women of Distinction Awards and Scholarship Luncheon include Con Edison, Verizon, MBD Community Housing Corp., MGM Empire City Casino, Ponce Bank, Simone Development, Sandra Erickson Real Estate, Inc., American Maintenance, Woodlawn Cemetery, E218 Events Management, KZA Realty Group Inc., Orange Bank and Trust Company, Hon. Eugene Oliver and Sharlene Brown-Oliver, Chatam Management Co. Inc., RiteCheck Cashing, Bronx Design Group, Monroe Foundation and Manhattan Parking Group.

Bronx Education Sponsors are still available for $1,200. Individual tickets for the event are on sale for $125 for Bronx Chamber members and $150 for prospective members. Tables of ten can also be purchased for $1,100.

For more information on ticketing and sponsorships, go to bit.ly/2026WODLunch or email Foundation@BronxChamber.org.