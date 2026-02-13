Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s ‘Women of Distinction Luncheon’ keynote speaker announced

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced that Dr. Meisha Porter will serve as the keynote speaker and Faith Daniel the mistress of ceremonies at its 20th Anniversary Women of Distinction Luncheon, scheduled to take place on Friday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Maestro’s Caterers, located at 1703 Bronxdale Ave.

The annual luncheon is a celebration of Women’s History Month, with this year’s theme being “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future.” In honor of the 2026 celebration marking the 20th anniversary, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation will also be awarding scholarships to 20 college-bound young women. The scholarships symbolize two decades of the organization’s investment in leadership, education and opportunity in the borough.

Dr. Porter, a lifelong Bronx resident, is a senior visiting fellow at the Center for Education Innovation (CEI). She is responsible for leading the CEI Bronx’s development, which is focused on advancing meaningful academic experiences and future-ready learning for students and educators.

She had also served as the inaugural resident and chief executive officer of the Bronx Community Foundation. Prior to that role, she became the first Black woman to serve as the Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education. She has worked as a youth organizer, an educator, a principal, a superintendent and a senior education leader.

“Dr. Porter’s career reflects the very essence of what the Women of Distinction Luncheon was created to celebrate: leadership grounded in service, resilience and a deep commitment to the Bronx,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, her record of impact and steady leadership embodies the standard this event has honored for two decades.”

Daniel, also a Bronx native, is a doctor of public health student at New York University and a public health professional. She also serves as a project manager for two grant-funded initiatives that address public health and pandemic-related inequities: New York City Treats Tobacco and Stewards in the Storm. She also used to work at SBH Health System, where she was recognized for her LGBTQIA+ advocacy and leadership for actively advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Faith represents the future of leadership this luncheon has always aimed to uplift,” April Horton, a founding committee member of the Women of Distinction Luncheon, said. “She brings intelligence, compassion and an unshakable commitment to justice, exactly the kind of voice that reflects where this event began and where it continues to go.”

Individual tickets and tables can be purchased by clicking here. Tickets are $125 per person for Bronx Chamber members and $150 for prospective members. Tables of ten can be bought for $1,100. Those interested in learning more about the Women of Distinction Luncheon can email Foundation@BronxChamber.org.

Sponsors for this year’s Women of Distinction Luncheon include Con Edison, Verizon, MBD Community Housing Corporation, Ponce Bank, Simone Development, Sandra Erickson Real Estate Inc., American Maintenance, Woodlawn Cemetery, E218 Events Management, KZA Realty Group Inc., Orange Bank and Trust Company, Hon. Eugene Oliver and Sharlene Brown-Oliver, Chatam Management Co. Inc., Bronx Design Group and Manhattan Parking Group.

While most of the event’s sponsorship levels are already sold out, the Bronx Education Sponsor is still available for $1,200.