BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Theresa Sareo to celebrate the holidays in the Bronx this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 15

Step Back In Time With Jane Austen: Pelham Parkway-Van Nest from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Go back in time to the 18th century to meet the legendary novelist, Jane Austen. Experience an interactive story time, lessons in Regency dance and manners. Enjoy a tasty tea party!

Participants will be able to talk to and interact with Austen throughout the program. Austen will be interpreted by playwright and actor Sarah Rose Kearns, and the program will be guided by teacher and actor Lena Ruth Yasutake.

The event is free, but you must reserve a spot beforehand.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Parkchester Children’s WinterFest: Parkchester Library from 1-3 p.m.

Celebrate this year’s winter with an array of activities, including Storytime, Crafts and more.

This event is recommended for infants up to children of 12 years of age.

Children’s Book Author Signing: Bronx Bound Books & Aloysia Burgess: The BxArts Factory from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Don’t miss the chance of meeting Aloysia Burgess, a children’s book author, in a book signing. Burgess will share her wonderful stories and signs copies of her books.

Bring your child or young sibling to discover new books and receive a signed copy of Burgess’ latest book: When The Sleigh Bell Rings.

Admissions are free, but can cost $21 to receive a signed copy of Aloysia Burgess’ new book.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Framing the Female Gaze: Lehman College Art Gallery from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Take a tour of the exhibit “Framing the Female Gaze: Women Artists and the New Historicism,” and create your own artwork base on the works of Fay Ku in our dedicated Gallery Studio.

The exhibit is inclusive of special needs families.

Admissions are free, but you must reserve a spot.

Holiday Show & Celebration with Theresa Sareo: The Artist (249 City Island Avenue) at 3 p.m.

Come show your appreciation for New York artist Theresa Sareo. Sareo, in 2002, was hit by a truck — forcing the amputation of her right leg. But she has thrived ever since the accident, producing and releasing three musical albums and often hosting public speeches on her resilience. She even has a documentary on her life, 2012’s “Theresa Sareo: Alive Again.” Share the countdown to the holidays with Sareo and others, listening to great music and uplifting stories.

Tickets are $20, which supports local artists.

