Urban Health Plan launches PSA campaign about intimate partner violence in NYC

On July 19, Urban Health Plan, a health system of community health centers located in the Bronx, Central Harlem and Corona, Queens, and one of the largest federally qualified health centers in New York state, announced the launch of “Know the Red Flags,” a bilingual multi-media digital PSA campaign designed to increase awareness about intimate partner violence (IPV) and the danger signs which are often indicative of emotional or physical abuse in relationships.

“Statistics show that just as the pandemic exacerbated the existing health inequalities in New York City, it also intensified risk factors for survivors of intimate partner violence,” said Paloma Hernandez, president and CEO of Urban Health Plan. “During the lockdown, there were significant increases in calls to the New York City Domestic Violence Hotline, as well as more than a 250% increase in visits to the NYC HOPE website. Intimate partner violence is preventable and interventions that promote gender equality and reduce a woman’s risk of being subjected to violence from a partner are indisputably needed in communities throughout the city.”