Calvary Hospital president joins other health system leaders in roundtable on providing compassionate care

(Left to right) Calvary Hospital President Michael J. Fosina, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center President Shelly Anderson, MediSys Health Network President and CEO Bruce J. Flanz and Schwartz Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Gustafson discuss compassionate care and the emotional wellbeing of healthcare professionals during a panel discussion in Midtown, New York.

Calvary Hospital President Michael J. Fosina, MPH, FACHE, took part in a special roundtable held by the Schwartz Center to discuss the importance of compassionate healthcare on Tuesday, June 3, in Midtown, Manhattan.

Among the other healthcare leaders who joined Fosina in this roundtable were Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center President Shelly Anderson, MediSys Health Network President and CEO Bruce J. Flanz and Schwartz Center Chief Executive Officer Michael Gustafson.

“The sustained health of all caregivers – nurses, doctors, social workers, every professional in healthcare, as well as every family caregiver – is paramount to providing compassionate patient care,” Fosina said. “Their well-being leads to improved experiences for patients, families and everyone involved.”

Fosina said that the professionals at Calvary Hospital often rely upon each other and the organization as a whole for emotional support to help them perform their work at the highest level of efficiency. He cited Schwartz Rounds, regular forums that bring together healthcare staff members from across all disciplines to foster empathy, support, and improved well-being among colleagues and reflect upon and talk about the emotional and social challenges of caring for patients, for helping to ensure the workers at Calvary have the needed resources and capacity to take care of each patient, as well as their and family members.

“At Calvary, where we specialize in end-of-life care, we value well-being, empathy and shared purpose among staff,” Fosina said. “That’s why we’ve been able to provide compassionate, dignified care to patients and families throughout New York for over 125 years. By acknowledging and prioritizing the emotional well-being of care providers, we’re able to ensure continuous compassionate care. Nothing replaces human connection. When we are compassionate to the people providing the care, and work with them to prioritize their well-being, we ensure that compassion always remains at the heart of care.”