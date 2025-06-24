NYRR celebrates 10 years of Open Run program with free run and walk at St. Mary’s Park

The nonprofit New York Road Runners (NYRR) marked the 10th anniversary of its free Open Run community program with a celebratory run on Saturday, June 21, at St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx.

St. Mary’s Park was the site of the very first Open Run in 2015. Launched to unite New Yorkers of all ages and fitness levels, the program offers free, weekly runs and walks in parks throughout all five boroughs and Jersey City. Over the past decade, NYRR has hosted more than 5,500 Open Runs across 16 parks.

More than 70 community members participated in the anniversary run, including runners from the Bronx Endurance Runners and Bronx Rockets—two of over 300 local running clubs that partner with NYRR year-round.

These clubs play a key role in building community and promoting fitness across the city, regularly collaborating with NYRR to support events and encourage participation in the Open Run program.

The celebration began with remarks from NYRR leadership and local community members before participants set off on a 2.75-mile run and walk. The event also featured family-friendly activities, including a kids’ obstacle course, music, photo opportunities, raffles and giveaways

Volunteers from neighborhoods across the city have been instrumental in powering Open Run, a community-driven initiative by NYRR. The organization is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where participants can come together to exercise, connect, and build lasting bonds. By removing common barriers to group fitness, Open Run promotes community, camaraderie, and healthy lifestyles through a shared love of movement. Since its launch a decade ago, nearly 100,000 community members and volunteers have participated in the program.

“Our mission at New York Road Runners is to create healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running,” NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer said. “What’s great about Open Run is it goes out to all these communities, in every borough of New York City and Jersey City. It brings running to a neighborhood park near you and gives every New Yorker an opportunity to run for free and begin to experience that transformative power of running. This program is very much at the heart of our mission and impact at New York Road Runners, and we’re so happy it’s made it to ten years old.”