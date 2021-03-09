University Center names their March Employee of the Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Lakshmini Khalamattie, better known as “Mala” to her colleagues at University Center on Grand Avenue, has been named the March Employee of the Month.

Mala is a nine year CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) at the 46-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility. Loved by the residents and staff, Khalamattie is known as the “go to” nurse when no one had the answer to something.

“Her abilities help her to standout as an excellent employee and a team player,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director. “She is a great example of someone who goes above and beyond. Thank you for the work you do and for being always you, Mama!”