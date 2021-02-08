University Center announces January Employee of the Month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Occupational therapist Judy Gorinson has been with University Center for nearly six years and is regarded by staff as being one of the most sweetest and friendliest people.

Gorinson was named the employee of the month for January at the facility.

Nidira, who is an assistant in physical therapy, said Gorinson is their “Mama Bear.” Gorinson, who has a twin sister, a retired microbiologist, graduated from University of Maryland in business administration and worked at IBM in San Francisco.

“Overall Judy is an amazing worker and we are so lucky to have her with us,” said Recreation Director Lisbeth Alarcon. “She brings so much life and every here, University Center wouldn’t be the same without her.”

She worked as a secretary at George Washington University and at GW, received her certificate as an occupational therapist.

“I really love my work and I don’t think of retirement because working here keeps my memory better,” Gorinson said. “If there’s a time I wouldn’t be capable of caring for myself, I would be more than happy to be a resident at University Center where I would run for resident council president and advocate for all residents.”