Bronx nursing and health care center organizes breast cancer bake sale

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a nursing and healthcare facility in the Bronx organized a sweet event to raise money and pay respects to those affected by disease.

On Oct. 14, Staff at University Center on Grand Avenue started a two-week-long bake sale complete with an array of treats like doughnuts, cupcakes and cheesecake.

“Even during these days of COVID, one cannot forget what October means,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director at University Center. “We know so many people who have had loved ones deal with breast cancer, it’s very sad. We think about them and their families.”

According to data from breastcancer.org, about one in eight U.S. women, or 12 percent of the population, will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lives. About 276,480 women in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2020, along with 48,530 new cases of in situ (non-invasive) breast cancer.

The University Center breast cancer awareness bake sale will run through the end of this month and proceeds will go toward the National Breast Cancer Foundation.