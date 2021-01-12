University Center announces December 2020 employee of the month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Licensed Practical Nurse Alexandra Cobo was recently announced as the employee of the month for December 2020 at The University Center.

Better known as “Cobo” to most residents and staff alike, she has been employed at the facility on Grand Avenue for 10 years and according to Administrator David Schorr, “Alexandra is the best LPN, like no other you will find anywhere.”

Cobo is a team player and always shows new staff the ropes.

“Cobo’s dedication to University Center has never been overlooked and that she is the definition of a true asset to the love and togetherness at University Center,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director at University Center.