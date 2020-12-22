University Center honors their veteran residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In mid-November, a number of veterans who live at University Center on Grand Avenue were given personalized plaques and treated to a lunch, as a special thank you from Administrator David Schorr.

Among the veterans honored were two people with the last name of Santiago, Jose Santiago who served in the U.S. Navy and Bienvenido Santiago who was in the U.S. Army.

“We are so honored they are here with us,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director at University Center. “All of these brave men can teach us a thing or two about what it is to be a proud American.”