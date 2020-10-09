University Center names CNA September Employee of the Month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx nursing home and rehabilitation center recently named its September Employee of the Month.

Dedicated and cheerful hard worker, Majorie Hyman, a long time Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), was recognized for her hard work and dedication during the past four years at University Center.

Since she became employed at the facility, Hyman has been bringing happiness to the residents as well as to the staff at the cozy 46-bed nursing facility on Grand Avenue. She is known throughout the building as a people-person and someone who is always there with her residents to make sure they are not lonely.

“Majorie is always available to help whenever she’s needed and is pleasant to be around,” said Lisbeth Aranov, recreation director at University Center. “She does her work with a smile and purely knows that her residents, who have been lonely since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March, so she has been connecting the residents with their family. Majorie is incredibly well-loved.”