SEE IT: Two suspects rob 54-year-old Melrose homeowner at gunpoint

What was the thought to be a friendly encounter in a South Bronx home turned violent earlier this week when two men allegedly robbed the homeowner at gunpoint.

A police source told the Bronx Times the robbery took place March 29, when a man invited someone he knew through social media into his home. The NYPD said once the suspect entered the residence in the vicinity of East 165 Street and Cauldwell Avenue, they walked downstairs and things got crazy.

The perp allegedly pulled a gun on the 54-year-old man and then called a second man, who allegedly entered the premise and joined in on the robbery, the police said.

They stole his chain, watch, cellphone, car keys and approximately $300. The theives fled the location in a black Mercedes Benz sedan, eastbound on 165th Street. The victim did not require medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

