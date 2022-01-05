Police & Fire

NYPD looking to identify Jerome Avenue armed robbers

The NYPD is looking for suspects in an armed robbery of a barber shop.
Photos courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is asking for assistance from the public in identifying individuals depicted in photo and video in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 52nd Precinct.

It was reported to police that around 12:10 p.m. on Monday two individuals approached a 26-year-old male victim inside Innovation Barber and Beauty Shop at 2357 Jerome Ave., and brandished handguns, demanding money.

Three other individuals stood by as lookouts. The victim complied and gave the individuals about $930 in cash.

All five people fled the location on foot southbound on Jerome Avenue.

The individuals are described as Black males, in their 20s, who wore hooded sweaters and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

