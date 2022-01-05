NYPD looking to identify Jerome Avenue armed robbers

The NYPD is asking for assistance from the public in identifying individuals depicted in photo and video in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 52nd Precinct.

It was reported to police that around 12:10 p.m. on Monday two individuals approached a 26-year-old male victim inside Innovation Barber and Beauty Shop at 2357 Jerome Ave., and brandished handguns, demanding money.

Three other individuals stood by as lookouts. The victim complied and gave the individuals about $930 in cash.

All five people fled the location on foot southbound on Jerome Avenue.

The individuals are described as Black males, in their 20s, who wore hooded sweaters and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.