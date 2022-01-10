Police & Fire

Duo steal $8K in Hunts Point armed robbery

Two men stole $8,000 from a victim during a gun point robbery in Hunts Point last month.
Photo courtesy Getty

The holidays did not go so well for a young adult in Hunts Point. Just a few days after Christmas, an armed robbery took place in the South Bronx that saw thieves make off with quite a haul.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 28, a 19-year-old entered the elevator of an apartment building at 760 Hunts Point Ave., when suddenly he was ambushed by two men with guns. The thugs stole $8,000, a jacket, an iPhone 13 and bank cards.

The NYPD told the Bronx Times there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

