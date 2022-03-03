SEE IT: Two men steal $110k of merchandise from AT&T, intimidate employees, customers with gun

The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly stole $110,000 worth of merchandise from an AT&T store in the Bronx and attempted to rob another in broad daylight.

According to the police, on Feb. 25, two men entered an AT&T store at 1559 Westchester Ave. in Soundview at 9:50 a.m. and proceeded to walk to the rear of the store. Suddenly, one man allegedly pulled out a gun and held an employee against a wall, while the other allegedly attempted to break into a secured room containing store merchandise.

Buy they were unable to gain entry and fled the scene, according to police.

Thirty minutes later, the perps hit a second AT&T store in Pelham Bay.

At 10:20 a.m., the thieves allegedly entered the 65 Westchester Ave. AT&T, and proceeded to the rear of the store.

One man then allegedly whipped out a gun and forced customers and store employees into the back room, while his accomplice allegedly forced an employee to open the secured room containing merchandise. They then allegedly stole 100 cellphones, placing them in a laundry bag, and fled the scene. The total value of stolen merchandise is approximately $110,000.

One individual is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants and carrying a firearm.

The second person is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, with a slim build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.