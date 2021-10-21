Police & Fire

Man steals $1,500 from South Bronx restaurant

The suspect who allegedly stole $1,500 from Mofongo El Mocano in the Bronx.
The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into a South Bronx restaurant and stole $1,500.

According to police sources, on Oct. 4, at 4:55 a.m., a man broke into Mofongo El Mocano, 985 Morris Ave., by breaking a glass window with a fire extinguisher. He then entered through the opening and stole $1,500 in cash from the register before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male with a mask over his face who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

