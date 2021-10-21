Man steals $1,500 from South Bronx restaurant

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who broke into a South Bronx restaurant and stole $1,500.

According to police sources, on Oct. 4, at 4:55 a.m., a man broke into Mofongo El Mocano, 985 Morris Ave., by breaking a glass window with a fire extinguisher. He then entered through the opening and stole $1,500 in cash from the register before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male with a mask over his face who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.