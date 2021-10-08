Man steals 60 phones, laptop and firearm from Unionport warehouse: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole a gun, cell phones and a laptop from a Unionport warehouse earlier this month.

On Sept. 21, at 2:40 a.m., the NYPD said a man broke into 1200 Zerega Ave., through the rear door. Once inside, he went into the office and stole 60 LG Cellphones, a laptop and a gun.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ on Twitter @NYPDTips.