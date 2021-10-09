Man assaulted by 3 assailants and robbed in the South Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A trio of men assaulted and robbed a man in the South Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 19, at 12:16 a.m., a 47-year-old man was turning through the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 161 Street when a man approached his vehicle and pounded on the hood of his car. The drive then exited the car to check for damage.

The two men then began to argue and the perp punched the driver. He quickly got back in his car, drove a short distance, then pulled over and exited the vehicle. Suddenlly, two more men approached him and began attacking him as well.

He was able to escape, but the assailants stole his wallet from the car, which contained his ID and and bank cards.

All of the unidentified males fled on foot. The vicitm suffered pain and bruising to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.