Man steals more than $3K from Castle Hill mechanic: NYPD

By
Posted on
A man stole more than $3,000 from Big Apple Auto Collision last month.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

A man that appeared to be looking for a job at Big Apple Auto Collision, turned out to be nothing more than a thief.

According to the police, on Sept. 17, at 12:15 p.m., a man entered the car repair shop, located at 807 Zerega Ave., and inquired about employment. However, he had ulterior motives and once inside stole $3,150.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 30-35 years old; last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black vest, gray sweatpants and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

