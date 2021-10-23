Bronx Barx Daycare robbed of more than $5K in merchandise, cash: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole from the Bronx Barx Daycare multiple times last month.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 17, at 10:25 p.m., a man entered the Bronx Barx Daycare Facility, located at 111 Bruckner Blvd., through the front door of the building. He then allegedly went to the basement and stole a Cannon camera valued at approximately $900 and approximately $3,117 in cash, before fleeing the scene.

Three days later he struck again at 4:46 a.m., when he entered through an unlocked side door. Once inside, he took electronics valued at approximately $1,500 before fleeing.

The individual is described as a light-skinned male, approximately in his 30’s, medium build and last seen wearing a white undershirt, black jacket, blue shorts, blue sneakers, black hat, blue face mask and seen carrying a bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.