Two men impersonate federal agents and rob parking garage

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who allegedly impersonated federal officers and stole money from a parking garage last week.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 16, at 12:20 p.m., two men entered a parking garage at 456 E. 175 St., displayed a shield and identified themselves as federal agents to the lot attendant. They stated they were conducting an investigation; as one of the men spoke with the employee, the other man stole $395 from the office.

The men fled the scene in a black GMC Yukon XL SUV. One man is seen on the right wearing a shirt with “88” on the shoulder and the Snickers logo on the chest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.