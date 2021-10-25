Police & Fire

Two men impersonate federal agents and rob parking garage

By
0
comments
Posted on
Two men allegedly impersonated federal officers and stole money form parking garage on Oct. 16, 2021.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for two men who allegedly impersonated federal officers and stole money from a parking garage last week.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 16,  at 12:20 p.m., two men entered a parking garage at 456 E. 175 St., displayed a shield and identified themselves as federal agents to the lot attendant. They stated they were conducting an investigation; as one of the men spoke with the employee, the other man stole $395 from the office.

The men fled the scene in a black GMC Yukon XL SUV. One man is seen on the right wearing a shirt with “88” on the shoulder and the Snickers logo on the chest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC